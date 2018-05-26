BellaNaija

Sad! Baby Girl dies in East Nashville after being stuck in Father’s Truck for Hours

26.05.2018

A 1-year old child Katera Barker was found dead in her father’s truck is East Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday according to Police Reports.

According to investigations, the girl’s adoptive father had driven her and her older sister to day care and had dropped off the older one but forgot to drop off Katera.

He reportedly returned home and used a ride-sharing app to get a lift to the airport. It wasn’t until his wife went to pick the kids from day care that she realized what had happened.

Katera was pronounced dead on arrival at the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

  • John Doe May 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Heart wrenching

  • Mrs chidukane May 27, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Too bad. Extremely painful.

  • Pat May 27, 2018 at 6:58 am

    Ermmm hiw do u forget a baby. When u are fully aware u have two kids under your care and u have to drop off both kids. Very sad

