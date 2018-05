Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodunmila popularly known as May D and his long time partner, Carolina Wassmuth are engaged!

The musician shared a photo of Carolina’s ring with the caption “She said YESSSS!! ❤”

The couple are also expecting their first child together.

See his post below:

She said YESSSS!! ❤ A post shared by May D (@mrmayd) on May 26, 2018 at 4:57am PDT

Photo Credit @mrmayd