May D and wife Carolina are expecting a Baby!

20.05.2018

May D and wife Carolina are expecting a BABY!

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodunmila popularly known as May D is expecting a baby with his Swedish wife, Carolina Wassmuth.

The singer shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption;

Looking sexy AF!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#iyabeji…SEE THE LOVE WEY I GET FOR YOU NA!!! ………….. finish it for me abeg!!

Carolina also shared the same photo on her page saying;

Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you!!! BABABEJI @mrmayd 💙
(Please have in mind that everyone’s body and pregnancy is different. No need to compare bumps or anything else 😘 we all slay in our own way!)

Safe to say they’re expecting twins? Time will tell.

May D already has a child from a previous relationship but this is his first child with Carolina, his wife of two years.

Congratulations to the couple!

Photo Credit: @mrmayd

2 Comments on May D and wife Carolina are expecting a Baby!
  • emma May 21, 2018 at 4:19 am

    Yeah….. no one gives af about this leeching woman beater. Is he taking care of his first child?

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Dayo May 21, 2018 at 4:54 am

      Dayam! emma went all in…

      Love this! 18
  • Post a comment

