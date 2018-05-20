BellaNaija

#BBNaija’s Nina is Building an Empire!

20.05.2018 at By

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina is about to begin a new chapter in her life and we’re totally here for it!

Nina, who was known in he house for having different wigs, is set to launch her hair line under the Nina Empire brand.

She shared the news on Instagram where she wrote:

It’s now official,@nina_empire_
Stay tuned,we will be officially opened on the 31st of may..
And I will be playing a game tomorrow by 8pm..I’m going to pick 5 die hard fans who will join me on my all white yatch bday party and the grand opening of nina_empire_

Nina will be turning 22 💃💃💃💃

11 Comments on #BBNaija’s Nina is Building an Empire!
  Iyke May 20, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Has she finished her undergraduate studies yet?She shouldn't allow the pressure of BBN derail her from her goals.
    #educationiskey
    #educationiskey

    Love this! 14 Reply
    Jason May 21, 2018 at 12:35 am

      her goals is to be of service to people and make good money as well, and that's exactly what she's doing…university education is overrated, what happen to the millions that have graduated with no hope of using the certificate?

      Love this! 43
    CraZyWorld May 21, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      Jason don't talk like this. If she doesn't hit big nko, education can still be useful. If she doesn't blow and there's no education, she will now end up like that German Juice girl, Cynthia or what's her name?

      Love this! 8
  Olori May 21, 2018 at 1:28 am

    LOL.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  Olori May 21, 2018 at 1:29 am

    LOL

    Love this! 7 Reply
  Tolu May 21, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Just what we need. Another weave seller.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  Aanu May 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Really!!!

    …hair again..in this over saturated market…

    Love this! 15 Reply
    Nene May 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

      It's really an over saturated market. Lol

      Love this! 12
  Jovita May 21, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Am happy for you dear keep dreaming high

    Love this! 4 Reply
  Etta May 21, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Congratulations to Nina I am so happy for her.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  kin bey May 22, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Nina is on fire! Congrats girl on your new hair line..

    Love this! 0 Reply
