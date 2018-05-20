BBNaija’s Nina is Building an Empire!

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina is about to begin a new chapter in her life and we’re totally here for it!

Nina, who was known in he house for having different wigs, is set to launch her hair line under the Nina Empire brand.

She shared the news on Instagram where she wrote:

It’s now official,@nina_empire_

Stay tuned,we will be officially opened on the 31st of may..

And I will be playing a game tomorrow by 8pm..I’m going to pick 5 die hard fans who will join me on my all white yatch bday party and the grand opening of nina_empire_ Nina will be turning 22 💃💃💃💃