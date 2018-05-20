BBNaija’s Nina is Building an Empire!

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina is about to begin a new chapter in her life and we’re totally here for it!
Nina, who was known in he house for having different wigs, is set to launch her hair line under the Nina Empire brand.
She shared the news on Instagram where she wrote:
It’s now official,@nina_empire_
Stay tuned,we will be officially opened on the 31st of may..
And I will be playing a game tomorrow by 8pm..I’m going to pick 5 die hard fans who will join me on my all white yatch bday party and the grand opening of nina_empire_
Nina will be turning 22 💃💃💃💃
Has she finished her undergraduate studies yet?She shouldn’t allow the pressure of BBN derail her from her goals.
#educationiskey
her goals is to be of service to people and make good money as well, and that’s exactly what she’s doing…university education is overrated, what happen to the millions that have graduated with no hope of using the certificate?
Jason don’t talk like this. If she doesn’t hit big nko, education can still be useful. If she doesn’t blow and there’s no education, she will now end up like that German Juice girl, Cynthia or what’s her name?
LOL.
LOL
Just what we need. Another weave seller.
Really!!!
…hair again..in this over saturated market…
It’s really an over saturated market. Lol
Am happy for you dear keep dreaming high
Congratulations to Nina I am so happy for her.
Nina is on fire! Congrats girl on your new hair line..