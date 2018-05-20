OBO Season! Davido performs to crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South America

Nigerian superstar singer Davido has proven time and again that the only way for him is up as he continues to break boundaries.
Just yesterday, he performed in the little known country of Suriname in South America and was able to pull a crowd of 10,000 people, a very commendable feat.
He posted the above photo on his Instagram page along with a video and wrote:
WE POPPIN IN SOUTH AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!! 10,000 PPLE!! THANK YOU SURINAME 🇸🇷 I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS SHOW!! WOW!! ❤️⭐️⚡️🏆
I remember when we got the Suriname 🇸🇷 booking .. I was like ‘how? Dem know us there? ‘ Last night was so emotional 😭! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU AGAIN!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Watch the video below:
Congratulations Davido. More Wins!
Photo Credit: @davidoofficial
hmmm..Suriname??? do they speak english ?? our music has gone far…Kudos OBO
yep they do. Official language is Dutch with English and Sranan Tongo spoken by most Surinamese. Sranan Tongo is a lingua franca and is a fusion of English, Dutch (about 90 %) Portuguese and a mixture of West African languages, Suriname is multi cultural with the population descending from African slaves and Indian and Indonesian indentured workers. The concert looked LIT. No lie Davido is HUGEEEEEEEEEE
I love this boy – this is his time indeed.
Suriname of all places….they don’t even speak english there (Dutch).
Come to Amsterdam, dem.no dey allow Nigerians rest.
Funny how other women from other countries love Nigerian men so much yet our own ladies no send us.
Our ladies over send us sef. When last did you talk about The Sun Newspaper….long time yeah? That means you don’t send them. Nigerian ladies and female owned blogs can’t go a day without talking about Nigerian men. Go figure
CONGRATS OBO! But you sure say no be Naija exiles full ground there… LOL!
Does it matter? Crowd na crowd. Big ups OBO, ogo anyi nwoke!
Naija music don travel with no visa
wow this is a big deal!!
Money is good,may we be blessed with the grace
I bet you most 9ja peopel are searching for ”suriname visa from nigeria” on google today..lmao
OBO abeg be careful with SA o..I no trust those guys. I love you muchoo..
They say our youth are Lizzy! Who believed that, big ObO
Yeahhh💃💃💃that’s my country.
Proudly Surinamese🇸🇷🇸🇷
Yeahhhhh💃💃💃💃that’s my country.
Proud Surinamese🇸🇷🇸🇷🇸🇷
Nice one
BN, Check your facts now. Is Davido’s instagram where you get your facts? That place he held the concert in can’t hold up to 4,000. All these stories Nigerian celebrities tell. Nice he’s celebrated there too, but that crowd isn’t even 2,ooo strong
Other people say 7,000. Can’t you just be happy for him. Or you need all the ticket stubs?