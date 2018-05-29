Dolapo Badmus: Why Friends & Families of Erring Police Officers “should be blamed for their misconduct” 

Zone 2 Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force Dolapo Badmus, in an Instagram post on the country’s democracy day, stated why “friends and families of any erring police officer should be blamed for their misconduct”.

Her dad had advised her to be of good conduct after she graduated from the police academy in 2002, she said, calling on friends and families of police officers to consciously support and remind them to be good ambassadors.

All police 👮 officers and men out there are products of families and communities, each and everyone of us should strive to be a good representative of our families and communities!

I could remember as I passed out from Police Academy in the year 2002, a visit to my father was met by a deluge of advice, he used almost 2hours to lecture me and remind me of how my joining the Police is to serve the country and not to take advantage of anyone, every time before his departure to the great beyond he calls to remind me that I should be a good ambassador of my family !!! That’s the word “Good Ambassador “ Every police officer must be consciously supported and be reminded by family members on how to remain the family’s good ambassadors, I’ll bet if our family members are on our cases we probably won’t have anyone of us doing what is illegal and abnormal. As police officers we are supposed to be above board shunning any form of corruption and human right abuse! The long and short of the story is that friends and families of any erring police officer should be blamed for their misconduct!! It’s time for every family and communities that have a loved one in the police to reach out to them and start reminding them to be good ambassadors to them and by extension Nigeria!

Lest I forget Happy Democracy Day to Nigeria and Nigerians. God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless Nigeria Police Force!!