“I found you, I found love” – Comedian Ajebo & Fiancée Uchechi are counting down to #MeetTheAjebos2018

In September 2017 comedian Ajebo popped the question and asked his soulmate Uchechi to marry him and she said yes!
Fast forward May 2018 and the lovebirds are getting ready to get married soon. They have shared their official hashtag for the wedding – #MeetTheAjebos2018.
They have also shared some pre-wedding photos shot by Ayo Alasi.
Check them out below.
Credits
Photography: @ayoalasi
Planner: @srcevents_
Dress: @t16worldoffashion
Suit: @johnxhomo
Make up: @inglotnigeria @ajoketbm
Location: @trisholuxuryinteriors
Hair: @thebellestore
Trad planner: @triplek_bykelvinevents
Congratulations……. Lovely….. You both look good together.