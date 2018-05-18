BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“I found you, I found love” – Comedian Ajebo & Fiancée Uchechi are counting down to #MeetTheAjebos2018

18.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

In September 2017 comedian Ajebo popped the question and asked his soulmate Uchechi to marry him and she said yes!

Click here if you missed it.

Fast forward May 2018 and the lovebirds are getting ready to get married soon. They have shared their official hashtag for the wedding – #MeetTheAjebos2018.
They have also shared some pre-wedding photos shot by Ayo Alasi.

Check them out below.

Credits
Photography: @ayoalasi
Planner: @srcevents_
Dress: @t16worldoffashion
Suit: @johnxhomo
Make up: @inglotnigeria @ajoketbm
Location: @trisholuxuryinteriors
Hair: @thebellestore
Trad planner: @triplek_bykelvinevents

1 Comments on “I found you, I found love” – Comedian Ajebo & Fiancée Uchechi are counting down to #MeetTheAjebos2018
  • ‘Diddie May 18, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Congratulations……. Lovely….. You both look good together.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija