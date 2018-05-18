“I found you, I found love” – Comedian Ajebo & Fiancée Uchechi are counting down to #MeetTheAjebos2018

In September 2017 comedian Ajebo popped the question and asked his soulmate Uchechi to marry him and she said yes!

Fast forward May 2018 and the lovebirds are getting ready to get married soon. They have shared their official hashtag for the wedding – #MeetTheAjebos2018.

They have also shared some pre-wedding photos shot by Ayo Alasi.

Credits

Photography: @ayoalasi

Planner: @srcevents_

Dress: @t16worldoffashion

Suit: @johnxhomo

Make up: @inglotnigeria @ajoketbm

Location: @trisholuxuryinteriors

Hair: @thebellestore

Trad planner: @triplek_bykelvinevents