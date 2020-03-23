Connect with us

All the Highlights from The Maltina School Games that will Ignite Your Hope for the Future of Sports in Nigeria

Dettol partners with Lagos State Government to promote Personal Hygiene in Schools

Nuli celebrates International Day of Happiness in line with its Mantra ‘Eat Fresh, Be Happy'

Hello Beauty Lovers, The Beauty Souk by Eventful has been Postponed

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome donates a N1 Billion Naira Faculty of Engineering to Benson Idahosa University

iCreate is About to Change the Face of Vocational Training with the Launch of its Skills Hub

The Business of Photography Conference 2020 has been Postponed till Further Notice

Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

See Bolanle Olukanni, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson And More At The Star Studded Launch of Arese Ugwu's Second Book ' The Smart Money Tribe'

All the Highlights from The Maltina School Games that will Ignite Your Hope for the Future of Sports in Nigeria

27 mins ago

The Maltina School Games, the Maltina sponsored track and field school sports campaign that has inspired secondary school students across Nigeria, ended its National Finals on a high note last week. 

Student-athletes from Lagos, Anambra, Kano, and Abuja came together to compete in the National Finals of the Maltina School Games, but Maltina also created opportunities where the athletes bonded, laughed, and shared happiness together. 

Here are four highlights from the Maltina School Games National Finals to ignite your hope for the future of sports in Nigeria.  

Seye Ogunlewe Giving Awards To Winning Students

  1. Seye Ogunlewe Inspiring Younger Athletes: 

Seye Ogunlewe, iconic Nigerian track, and field sprinter was present at the Maltina School Games National Finals, awarding Adeleye Ifeoluwa, of Babinton Macalay Junior School Lagos, the gold medal in the 200M Junior Girls race. During the National Finals, he gave an inspirational speech to the young student-athletes, motivating them to train harder, and develop a love for sports, especially in track and field. Awarding the winners of the race, he reflected on the hope that the Maltina School Games presents for Nigeria. 

Uaboi Agbebaku, NB Legal Director, Olabisi Joseph, NSSF President, Abosede Adelaja, Lagos Ministry of Education, and Sola Aiyepeku, Lagos State Sports Commission

  1. Notable Figures Gracing The Maltina School Games National Finals:

Notable figures took time out of their busy schedules to cheer on the young athletes at the National Finals. Dr. Ademola Are, the Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Dario Jacob Olutayo, the Olasole of Lasole, Olabisi Joseph, President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF), Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Abosede Adelaja, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, all joined the cheering parents and supporters at the bleachers and took in the races. They were all present to witness an important first step to discovering the next generation of world-class student-athletes in Nigeria. 

Wasiu Abiola, Head of Media NB, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina, Olabisi Joseph, NSSF President, Bode Durotoye, NSSF Deputy, and Victoria Ejembi, FGC Representing Lagos State as OBS

  1. Maltina Gifts 44 Brand New Laptops to Medal Winning Student-Athletes: 

As committed to academic excellence as it is to sporting prowess, Maltina hosted its athletes at the Maltina School Games Gala Night after the National Finals. The students were entertained by special guests and honoured for their successes in the competition. Medal-winning students were awarded brand new laptops thanks to Maltina. Hosted by notable comedian, Ajebo, the students, their teachers, and even their parents had the opportunity to destress and share happiness together, and celebrate a successful maiden edition of the Maltina School Games. 

Rex Anieke, NB, Elohor Olumide-Awe, NB, Olabisi Joseph NSSF, with Ojo Joy, OBA in MSG2020, Victoria Ejembi FGC, and Bode Durotoye

Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Seye Ogunlewe, Mayorkun, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager NB, and Uaboi Agbebaku NB Legal Director

  1. Mayorkun, Teni the Entertainer, and Fireboy DML Entertaining Audiences:

The Maltina School Games was not just about sports, but also about sharing happiness, which is Maltina’s brand essence. Present to thrill the crowd and to ramp up the student-athletes’ energy while competing were notable Nigerian artists, including Teni the Entertainer, Mayorkun, and Fireboy DML.

Kennie Kadiri, Portfolio Manager – Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries, commented, “Maltina is honored to be a brand that supports the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports. Through the Maltina School Games, we have been able to work with the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF) to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and wellbeing for all, with a focus on young school children.”

Ojo Joy, The Overall Best Athlete, Lifting her trophy

Lagos State emerged victorious as the Overall Best State (OBS), with over 21 gold medals winning N5million naira for the development of their school’s sporting facilities thanks to Maltina. A young girl from Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School, Ojo Joy, claimed the Overall Best Athlete Award (OBA), with 3 gold medals in 100M, 200M, and 4x100M, winning a N1.5million naira education grant paid forward to any university of her choice.  

Ojo Joy, Overall Best Athlete At The Maltina School Games 2020

Elohor Olumide-Awe, the Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, gave a speech at the end of the event. “Maltina is glad to have provided a platform for a renewed hope for the future of sports in Nigeria. On behalf of Nigerian Breweries Plc. and Maltina, I sincerely congratulate all the winning athletes, schools and states present here today.”

Students Competing in Maltina School Games National Finals

Teni Entertaining Students At Maltina School Games

Winning Athletes From Overall Best State, Lagos, Celebrating Their Win


