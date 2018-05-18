Michael B. Jordan is Shirtless & ‘Our Fave Bae’ on the Cover of Essence Magazine’s New Issue

BellaNaija

18.05.2018

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan is on the cover of the latest issue of Essence Magazine – and it’s a smoking hot cover!

This cover marks the second Essence cover of the the year for the 31-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming HBO film Fahrenheit 451.

Michael shared the cover on his Instagram account and wrote:

S/O to the baby oil lady! She did her thang on this one 😂. Honored to grace the cover of @essence for the 2nd time this year. Issue hits stands 5/25.

On the cover, Essence calls him ‘Our Fave Bae’ and we agree!

