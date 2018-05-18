BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#RoyalWedding: First Look at Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Cake

18.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

As the hours for the anticipated Royal Wedding draw closer, photos have been released of Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, East London putting finishing touches on the cake.

The photos show her decorating the cake for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace on May 17, 2018 in London England.

According to her, the cake is a three-part layered lemon and elderflower cake and it will be presented in a non-traditional way with fresh flowers and buttercream frosting. The cake itself is a break from the traditional fruitcake typically served at British weddings.

The baker has been working with her team of six bakers for the past five days in the oversized kitchens of Buckingham Palace.

See your first look at the cake below.

Claire Ptak, Owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, east London puts finishing touches on the cake for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace on May 17, 2018 in London England. (Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool /Geetty Images)

Photo Credit: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool /Getty Images

1 Comments on #RoyalWedding: First Look at Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Cake
  • Allwell May 18, 2018 at 10:11 am

    This photo only increases my food cravings…
    And money scarce this period. It is well

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija