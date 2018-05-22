BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Story Theatre with Grandma Wura 2018 presents the theatre musical “Ebibulu” in celebration of Children’s Day | May 25th- 27th

22.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Story Theatre with Grandma Wura 2018 in celebration of  Children’s Day presents the theatre musical “Ebibulu” an African tale of two friends who embark on an adventure to save their land from pain and anguish. It is a tale of commitment, truthfulness and the true strength of character.

Date: Friday, May 25th.
Time: 10am, 12pm & 2pm.
Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Salvage Victoria Island.

Date: 26th & 27th May:
Time: 11am, 1pm & 3pm.
Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Salvage Victoria Island.

Seats are limited! Hurry and buy your tickets on www.back2myroots.tvwww.afritickets.com or Terra Kulture

For group bookings, sponsorship and enquiries please call  08034025880 or 08028283277. You can also send us a mail on [email protected]

—————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija