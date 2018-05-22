Story Theatre with Grandma Wura 2018 presents the theatre musical “Ebibulu” in celebration of Children’s Day | May 25th- 27th

Story Theatre with Grandma Wura 2018 in celebration of Children’s Day presents the theatre musical “Ebibulu” an African tale of two friends who embark on an adventure to save their land from pain and anguish. It is a tale of commitment, truthfulness and the true strength of character.

Date: Friday, May 25th.

Time: 10am, 12pm & 2pm.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Salvage Victoria Island.

Date: 26th & 27th May:

Time: 11am, 1pm & 3pm.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Salvage Victoria Island.

Seats are limited!

For group bookings, sponsorship and enquiries please call 08034025880 or 08028283277. You can also send us a mail on [email protected]

