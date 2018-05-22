BellaNaija

Diesel Tanker explodes at Victoria Island

22.05.2018

A diesel tanker exploded on Tuesday on Younis Bashorun Street, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency‘s (LASEMA) response unit shared the news on Twitter.

The explosion had affected another car behind the tanker, the two vehicles catching fire.

It is unclear what caused the explosion but the fire was eventually put out.

See photos and a video of the fire below:

Photo Credit: @lasemasocial

