Diesel Tanker explodes at Victoria Island

A diesel tanker exploded on Tuesday on Younis Bashorun Street, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency‘s (LASEMA) response unit shared the news on Twitter.

The explosion had affected another car behind the tanker, the two vehicles catching fire.

It is unclear what caused the explosion but the fire was eventually put out.

See photos and a video of the fire below:

HAPPENING NOW: A DIESEL TANKER ON FIRE AT YOUNIS BASHORUN STREET, OFF AJOSE ADEOGUN, INFRONT OF FRENCH SCHOOL, VICTORIA ISLAND. #LRU On SCENE #Call112 #LagosCares pic.twitter.com/7BINpXOX6y — LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) May 22, 2018

Photo Credit: @lasemasocial