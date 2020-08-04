Connect with us

News

Huge Explosion Hits Beirut, Leaving Several People Injured

News

What's Exactly is Happening Between the FIRS & NIPOST?

News

#COVID19 Updates: UN Warns of 'Generational Catastrophe' Over School Closures

News

What Nigerians Are Saying About Shoprite Discontinuing Operations

News

5 Coronavirus Updates You Should Read Today

News

Chidinma Ajoku lost her Life when a Container Fell on her Bus, Now Her Family Wants to Stop that From Ever Happening Again

News

Why the Court Dismissed the Assault Suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

News

Remember the Twitter Hack of Bill Gates, Obama & Kim Kardashian by Bitcoin Scammers? Here's an Update

News

Nigerian Parents to Newborn Quadruplets get the Best Gift, Courtesy of the Crown Prince of Dubai

News

President Buhari Commends Muslims & Christians for Patience over COVID-19 Guidelines + Other More Updates

News

Huge Explosion Hits Beirut, Leaving Several People Injured

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Social media users in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut have shared videos and photos of a large blast that has caused widespread damage and injured many people.

The blast sent up a huge mushroom cloud-like shockwave and damaged buildings miles from the port, including the headquarters of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

According to The Guardian, Lebanon’s health minister said a ship carrying fireworks had blown up in the port, though the size of the blast heard across the country raised suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike or detonation of explosives, deliberate or otherwise. He said at least dozens were wounded but did not give further details of casualties.

According to CNN, the firefighting teams have rushed to the scene to try to put out the fire.

A resident who was several kilometres away from the site of the blast said her windows had been shattered by the explosion. “What I felt was that it was an earthquake. The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed”, the resident told CNN.

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties.

Watch the footages below:

View this post on Instagram

IS EVERYONE SAFE?

A post shared by Widad Taleb (@widadstaleb) on

Sending prayers and thoughts to all those affected by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Juliet Ehimuan: Here’s How to Bring Your Vision to Life

What Does It Mean to Be the Parent of Twins/Triplets/Quads? These BN Parents Share Their Stories!

Here’s How #BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Uchenna of Nigenius is Contributing to Educational Development in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php