What’s Exactly is Happening Between the FIRS & NIPOST?

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you’ve been on Twitter, then you must have seen the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) going at each other. If you’re like us, you’ve probably been wondering why.

Here’s the downlow:

On Sunday, the Board Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Abubakar, accused the FIRS of trying to take over the stamp duty responsibilities of the agency.

She claimed that the FIRS are now selling stamps instead of buying from NIPOST. She called on Nigerians to ensure that this injustice doesn’t stand.

This came after the FIRS  announced that they now have a portal for automated stamp duty collection where all stamp duty paying citizens, government agencies, institutions, and private organisations should log into and pay stamp duties

“NIPOST are the sole custodians of national stamps, another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land” Abubakar said in a tweet on Sunday. ”FIRS did not only steal our stamps but also our ideas, what NIPOST had worked for since 2016, our documents, patent and sneaked everything into finance bill and tactically removed the name of NIPOST.”

She went further to say that ”NIPOST is the only agency charged with the responsibility of producing adhesive stamps and revenue for the purchase of such stamps are accrues to NIPOST.”

The FIRS, on Tuesday, responded to the allegations, stating that the collection of stamps duty by NIPOST is unconstitutional.

FIRS spokesman Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad in a tweet said that: ”To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinate postal services at reasonable rate.” He asked Nigerians to disregard Abubakar’s claim.

Nigerians are quite surprised that the issue was brought to Twitter, because such matters cannot be settled on social media, especially since the recent tax increment on SMEs.

They have since shared their opinions on twitter:

BellaNaija.com

