What’s Exactly is Happening Between the FIRS & NIPOST?

If you’ve been on Twitter, then you must have seen the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) going at each other. If you’re like us, you’ve probably been wondering why.

Here’s the downlow:

On Sunday, the Board Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Abubakar, accused the FIRS of trying to take over the stamp duty responsibilities of the agency.

She claimed that the FIRS are now selling stamps instead of buying from NIPOST. She called on Nigerians to ensure that this injustice doesn’t stand.

This came after the FIRS announced that they now have a portal for automated stamp duty collection where all stamp duty paying citizens, government agencies, institutions, and private organisations should log into and pay stamp duties

STAMP DUTY ON RENT/LEASE: FIRS/STATES’ REVENUE BOARD JURISDICTION

FIRS is the authority to collect duty where agreement is btw corporate entities, btw entity and individual or body of individuals; while States are competent to collect where such agreement is btw individuals🙏👋 — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) July 27, 2020

“NIPOST are the sole custodians of national stamps, another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land” Abubakar said in a tweet on Sunday. ”FIRS did not only steal our stamps but also our ideas, what NIPOST had worked for since 2016, our documents, patent and sneaked everything into finance bill and tactically removed the name of NIPOST.”

She went further to say that ”NIPOST is the only agency charged with the responsibility of producing adhesive stamps and revenue for the purchase of such stamps are accrues to NIPOST.”

NIPOST are the sole custodians of national stamps, another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land #justicefornipost. — Maimuna Abubakar (@ref_ng) August 2, 2020

There is no where in FIRS act or stamp duty act where it's so stated that FIRS can produce stamp or sale stamp #justicefornipost — Maimuna Abubakar (@ref_ng) August 2, 2020

I like to make this clear, NIPOST is the only agency charged with the responsibility of producing adhesive stamps and revenue for the for the purchase of such stamp accrues to NIPOST #justicefornipost — Maimuna Abubakar (@ref_ng) August 2, 2020

Did you know that NIPOST had generated over 60b in NIPOST CBN account for the Federal Government? #justicefornipost — Maimuna Abubakar (@ref_ng) August 2, 2020

The FIRS, on Tuesday, responded to the allegations, stating that the collection of stamps duty by NIPOST is unconstitutional.

FIRS spokesman Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad in a tweet said that: ”To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinate postal services at reasonable rate.” He asked Nigerians to disregard Abubakar’s claim.

THAT VEXED NIPOST TWEET BY MRS. MAIMUNA ABUBAKAR

We appreciate the general public for demonstrating deep knowledge of the difference between Stamp Duty and Postage Stamp. It is unfortunate that Mrs. Maimuna Abubakar, Chairperson of the NIPOST Board is yet to understand this. — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) August 4, 2020

To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to *develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinated postal services at reasonable rates* . — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) August 4, 2020

It is therefore shocking to us that such a privileged young lady who happened to be appointed to high office would throw all caution to the air to cast aspersions on reputable public institutions like the National Assembly and FIRS, which she accused of stealing NIPOST idea. — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) August 4, 2020

We therefore call on right-thinking Nigerians to disregard that ill-advised tweet by Mrs. Maimuna Abubakar and allied misinformation being disseminated by NIPOST in relation to Stamp Duties collection, which by law is the responsibility of the FIRS. — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) August 4, 2020

Nigerians are quite surprised that the issue was brought to Twitter, because such matters cannot be settled on social media, especially since the recent tax increment on SMEs.

They have since shared their opinions on twitter:

When these Agencies fight like this, it would appear as if they are doing that for the benefit of Nigerians. They only want more money to approve things like 1 billion naira for medical expences and other frivolous spendings. — Uchenna Paul A. (@uchennapaul) August 4, 2020

From paying multiple tax you meant to say, parastatals fighting over who should collect tax that goes into "thesame" govts purse. isn't that a bizaree — Bolatito (@Abedibb) August 4, 2020

Maybe you meant '…well-meaning Nigerians should disregard you, you FIRS…'NIPOST has been there since we were kids; they've faithful in their service to Nigeria, though not perfect. But you, FIRS just came in as savages to create future scenarios of '…off your mic, please ' — Jide Oguns (@Joguns008) August 4, 2020

Your woe is because of what your mismanagement. You do not want to change means of governing but you want things to change. You do not spend on your personnel but you want them to perform. Little has been put in your hands, you could not account for them and you want more. — MarvinNeo (@hayckins1) August 3, 2020

This matter cannot be settled on Twitter. Put a position paper together and meet the relevant authorities. If you can't get what you believe is right, walk the path of integrity….you know what I mean! — Savanna Princess (@Fadimat34865588) August 3, 2020

So we should help you start a hashtag on who collects our money???? pic.twitter.com/ph2fTUKVRG — Jmark (@johnmark722) August 3, 2020