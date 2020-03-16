Connect with us

Here’s the Scoop on Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Visit to the Victims of the Explosion at Abule-Ado

On Monday, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and other officials visited the scene of the explosion around Abule-Ado area in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

On Sunday morning, a loud noise from an explosion distorted the peace and serenity of the people of Abule-Ado and its environs, damaging houses and cars, leaving multiple casualties.

During his visit, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state will set up a N2 billion relief fund for the victims of the explosion.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), gave a report on the incident stating that at least 17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries from the pipeline explosion also adding that the raging fire had displaced many residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

Here are tweets from the Lagos State official Twitter page:

