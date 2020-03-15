Twitter Users Share Details of Gas Explosion at Abule-Ado

On Sunday morning a loud noise from an explosion distorted the peace and serenity of the people of Abule-Ado and its environs in Lagos.

Twitter users have shared details of the gas explosion and it is just so sad.

Photos and videos shared on social media show damaged and collapsed houses and cars, while some people have been reported dead.

Sources say that the explosion was caused by a pipeline around Abule Ado while other social media users say it was caused by multiple factory explosions at Abule Ado.

Here are photos from the incident.

Check out tweets about the incident.

As an original inhabitant of FESTAC, I pray today for everyone in FESTAC, Satellite Town, Abule Ado and environs. May God protect you all in Jesus’ name. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 15, 2020

God! The Explosion is more serious than alot of people thought 💔 This is Disheartening

Abule Ado /Festac pic.twitter.com/QJtVleNJwK — Daybor (@Daybor) March 15, 2020

Pls, if you have any relative at Abule Ado, Festac, pls call them to know how they are doing, I just LOST a very Good FRIEND 😭😭😭😭#COVIDー19#DubaiWithTacha#SundayService#SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/BspNiQzZ5v — DANIEL 🔱😎🇳🇬 (@K_Danielz01) March 15, 2020

A terrible explosion just took place at Abule Ado , this show of love by citizens to one another is heart warming, our prayers goes out to victims & their loved once . pic.twitter.com/eCJCHxOVTY — Obinna C. Onuoha (@ObinnaCEO) March 15, 2020

We just received some casualties at my centre in Festac. Some were also received at our Satellite town branch. Close to Abule Ado.

God have mercy.#Festac #abuleado pic.twitter.com/wrEG5QDNa9 — DIAGNOPRENEUR (@diagnopreneur) March 15, 2020

God pls help Festac and Abule Ado 🙏😖💔 pic.twitter.com/yYMp6gqcWj — Aburo Joker™👺😈 (@Aburo_Joker) March 15, 2020

Pipe line explosion at Abule ado Festac. God save your children pic.twitter.com/fV87sxXQHC — Ofoma King❤️ (@KingOfoma) March 15, 2020

God save Abule Ado and the students from Bethlehem Catholic girls high school, but how come no station in Nigeria is airing this incident!!! Na wa for this country oo #abuleado #saveabuleado https://t.co/Nlmg8fVXba — Tokzie ⚡⚡⚡⚡ (@Tokzie3) March 15, 2020

Dis jst happened nw between Festac and Abule Ado … probably a pipeline explosion pic.twitter.com/kJdOIpVauk — Abel (@abeltemitope13) March 15, 2020

After the explosion today this how my hood Festac looks like rn… Most of us lost all.. But Thanks to God for life we are all safe. Abule ado pic.twitter.com/WDGQiJGFrS — timi of lagos (@timi_of_lagos) March 15, 2020

Over 100 girls died in bethelem girls school abule ado as a result of this morning explosion. May God comforts their families and may their soul rest in perfect peace 💔 this is a sad day for Nigeria. — Majestic 💞 (@tiana_diora) March 15, 2020

Back from Church and what we heard was a big explosion, phoned a friend living closer to the area precisely Abule Ado/Festac axis of Lagos and he said it was from the pipeline, Also heard that buildings collapsed and there may be casualties 💔 he sent this video 😨 pic.twitter.com/OEzR0FlfLl — Josh T 🕊️ (@TheNeatmaster) March 15, 2020

— Black Sunday in Lagos as pipeline explosion destroys properties in Festac area. – The loud bang happened in 7th Avenue and was also heard in different areas like Satellite Town and Abule Ado, ago, Surulere, Ikotun, Ikeja, Isolo etc. {📹 : @azemobor}pic.twitter.com/cgbOHCTwMn — The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) March 15, 2020

Photo Credit: Twitter