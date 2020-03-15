Connect with us

News

Twitter Users Share Details of Gas Explosion at Abule-Ado

News

Joyce's Workshop was Demolished & Now She's Seeking Justice

News

Coronavirus: Here Are Some Important Updates on What's Happening

News

Bill Gates is Stepping Down from Microsoft to "Dedicate More Time to Philanthropic Priorities"

News

Another Recorded Case of Coronavirus in Africa, this time in Ethiopia

News

The Fight Against the Coronavirus IS Making Progress

News

Coronavirus: The Second Patient in Nigeria has Tested Negative

News

Coronavirus: The Champions League, Canada, Senegal - Here's an Update on the Pandemic

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

The New Yellow Card Policy means You May Have to Get Compulsorily Vaccinated

News

Twitter Users Share Details of Gas Explosion at Abule-Ado

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On Sunday morning a loud noise from an explosion distorted the peace and serenity of the people of Abule-Ado and its environs in Lagos.

Twitter users have shared details of the gas explosion and it is just so sad.

Photos and videos shared on social media show damaged and collapsed houses and cars, while some people have been reported dead.

Sources say that the explosion was caused by a pipeline around Abule Ado while other social media users say it was caused by multiple factory explosions at Abule Ado.

Here are photos from the incident.

Check out tweets about the incident.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Is Your Toddler A Picky Eater?

Eniola Olaosebikan: What Do You Have in Your Hands?

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Opeyemi Bakre: Why Does My Neck Hurt So Bad?

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This is How Boys Internalize Toxic Masculinity

Advertisement
css.php