Joyce’s Workshop was Demolished & Now She’s Seeking Justice

BellaNaija.com

Published

52 mins ago

 on

So many people, against all odds, build businesses in Nigeria, growing it from the ground up and making a success out of it. And, while doing this, they help others, too, providing for them an avenue to earn a living. That’s the story of mechanic Joyce Dacer Adams.

And now, all of Joyce’s hard work is being undermined.

A Twitter user Uncle Demola, narrated how some government officials stormed her workshop on Friday to demolish the building, alongside its equipments without prior warning.

According to him, the security operatives demolished the workshop after they reportedly forced their way in, slapped her employees and beat her up before they began their mission of razing down the place. All efforts to halt them remained futile.

And so she is hoping to get justice after her workshop in Abuja was demolished by alleged government officials.

Read his Twitter thread below:

 

Photo Credit: @Uncledemola

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

