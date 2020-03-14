Coronavirus: Here Are Some Important Updates on What’s Happening

As the world continues the fierce war against the coronavirus, the worldwide death toll surged past 5,000 on Saturday, with the total number of cases rising to more than 140,000.

The outbreak has forced countries to take unprecedented measures to help stave off a health crisis.

President Trump has Declared a national emergency in the USA

As the coronavirus continues spreading further into more states in America, Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed more than 40 people in the US so far.

The emergency declaration will free up as much as $50 billion in financial resources to efforts by states and U.S. territories to assist Americans affected by the outbreak.

To unleash the full power of the Federal Government in this effort, today I am officially declaring a National Emergency. pic.twitter.com/yu2GBcxWD6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

We will remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care they need. No resource will be spared! pic.twitter.com/KcDZ9YoXZE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg is putting some of his multiple millions to good use by helping in the battle of coronavirus.

In a post on his Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, revealed that Facebook will match up to $10 million in donations to the World Health Organization and another $10 million to the CDC Foundation. He wrote:

A lot of people have told us they want to help fight coronavirus but aren’t sure how, so we’ve worked with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to start a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, where anyone can go to make a donation. Facebook is matching up to $10 million in donations, and 100% of funds will directly support the work to prevent, detect and respond to the outbreak around the world. We’ll also match $10 million for the CDC Foundation, which will launch a fundraiser in the next few weeks focused on combating the outbreak here in the US. Thanks to everyone who is working to minimize the impact of the pandemic. More to come soon.

Governments across Latin America suspend flights from Europe

Several Latin American countries stepped up measures on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, halting flights to and from Europe, banning public gatherings and closing schools.

Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Honduras took tougher steps a day after the World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic and the United States restricted some travel from Europe.

Rwanda confirms it’s first coronavirus case

Rwanda has become the latest country to report a case of the new coronavirus.

The patient is an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, according to Rwanda’s health ministry. He had no symptoms on arrival, but presented himself to a health facility on March 13.

Rwanda is the 19th African nation to register a case.

The global death toll has reached 5,547, with 148,595 cases confirmed

So far 73,706 people have recovered, according to live figures from Worldometer.

As the virus continues to spread, let’s remember to stay calm, stay clean and safe.