Deputy Speaker of Ondo State Assembly Impeached

Iroju Ogundeji, the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, has on Tuesday been impeached by the state lawmakers, Punch reports.

18 of 26 lawmakers voted to have the Ogundeji impeached, appending their signature to the document which was received by the speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

Although the reason for the impeachment has not yet been communicated, a source told Punch it was due to actions allegedly carried out by him amounting to “gross misconduct.”

Ogundeji was replaced by Bimbo Fajolu, the representative from Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Constituency.