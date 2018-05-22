BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Deputy Speaker of Ondo State Assembly Impeached

22.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Deputy Speaker of Ondo State Assembly Impeached | BellaNaijaIroju Ogundeji, the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, has on Tuesday been impeached by the state lawmakers, Punch reports.

18 of 26 lawmakers voted to have the Ogundeji impeached, appending their signature to the document which was received by the speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

Although the reason for the impeachment has not yet been communicated, a source told Punch it was due to actions allegedly carried out by him amounting to “gross misconduct.”

Ogundeji was replaced by Bimbo Fajolu, the representative from Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Constituency.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija