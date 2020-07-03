COVID-19 Updates: Kano State Lifts Lockdown

Nigeria records 626 new cases of coronavirus

On Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 626 new cases of coronavirus.

A breakdown of the new cases across different states in the country is as follows; Lagos-193, FCT-85, Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, Rivers-26, Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4, Sokoto-1.

There are 27,110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. 10,801 patients have been discharged and 616 deaths, has been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/MBPdI0KwLx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 2, 2020

**********************************

Ondo State loses health commissioner, Wahab Adegbero to COVID-19

The Commissioner for Health in the Ondo State, Wahab Adegbero has passed due to COVID-19 complications. He died at the state infectious disease hospital in Akure on Thursday, July 2. He was 65 years old.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State described the late Commissioner for Health, as a reliable colleague and compatriot. Akeredolu made this known on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.

According to the governor, Adegbenro’s calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody made him loved by all.

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, my Honourable Commissioner for Health, was a reliable colleague and compatriot. His calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody were loved by all. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, my Honourable Commissioner for Health was a reliable colleague and compatriot. His calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody was loved by all. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/I6Fk8WnzLg — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) July 2, 2020

**********************************

Ondo State First Lady, Betty Akeredolu and h er security aides test positive for COVID-19 The First lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic, a government official confirmed to Nigerian Tribune. According to a source, Betty Akeredolu sample which was collected some days ago and that of security aides of the governor returned positive on Thursday. The samples of the First Lady which was collected two days ago and one of the security aides of the governor returned positive this morning. We are still awaiting the results of some media aides of the governors and some commissioners who interact with the state governor regularly. This is coming a few days after her husband, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu began self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

*********************************

We have a plantation of Madagascar’s ‘COVID Organics’ herbs – Nigeria’s Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health has disclosed that Nigeria already has a plantation of herbs used to produce Madagascar’s ‘COVID Organics’.

Speaking during a Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, Ehanire said an analysis of Madagascar’s ‘COVID Organics’ shows that the mixture contains largely anti-malarial constituents.

The Minister added that relevant agencies will further evaluate the herb to determine its effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

Ehanire said:

Preliminary results of the analysis of the so-called Madagascar herbs by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) shows that it is the same as the plant Artemisia anua, which is grown in the NIPRD farm. Further research on its efficacy will be conducted when the grants for research are approved. The so-called Madagascar herb is one component of the malaria treatment medicine. Some years ago, the government imported this plant and has a plantation of it in trying to develop its production of the artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT). The plantation is still there, but the process has not gone that much further. We are looking into seeing what has held it up, but the plant is here; it was intended for producing anti-malarial, and the type we have here has a very high yield of artemisinin, which is the active ingredient. The species we have here have been tested and they have a very high concentration of artemisinin. To see whether it works against the coronavirus disease is what further research will have to bring.

**********************************

Kano State cancels COVID-19 lockdown

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has cancelled the lockdown imposed in the state as a result of COVID-19 but said people must comply with the curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, were earlier declared as a free day for people to move out and transact their business.

“The Kano State is winning the war, however, we must not forget to abide by the protocols laid down by the COVID-19 taskforce.”

All @KanostateNg civil servants to go back to work with effect from Monday, 6th July 2020 pic.twitter.com/gZSkIMKaG0 — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) July 2, 2020

**********************************

Lagos discharges another 40 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State government, on Thursday, announced the discharge of 40 COVID-19 patients, comprising 17 females and 23 males, including two foreign nationals from its isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known while giving an update on the pandemic as the Incident Commander, saying the patients were discharged after they were certified to have recovered fully recovery and tested negative to COVID-19.