“Greatness” Soon Come! DJ Neptune releases Artwork & Tracklist for Forthcoming Album

This is the year DJ Neptune commences the push towards Greatness and he urges everyone to do so, hence the title of his debut album.

The Album houses 13 sugar tracks, with 2 bonus tracks and an ample line up of featured artists and music producers such as Davido, Niniola, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy, M.I, Phyno, CDQ, Olamide, Jesse Jagz, Maleek Berry, Reminisce, Mayorkun, Zoro, Slimcase, Yemi Alade, Mr Real, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor, Pasuma, Runtown, Patoranking, Efya from Ghana, C4 Pedro from Angola, Willy Paul from Kenya, Harmonize from Tanzania and Larry Gaaga with production skills from Masterkraft, Lengendury Beatz, Magicsticks Beat, Young John, Ckay, Sossick, Spellz, Jay-Pizzle, GospelOnTheBeatz, Del B, Simba Tagz, JaysonBeatz, Fiokee, Teddy and Majorbangz, giving the album a much needed relish and a pan-African flow.

View full tracklist below: