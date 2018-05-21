BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBMAs: Janet Jackson’s first TV Performance in nearly 10 Years was LIT! | Watch Highlights

21.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

Janet Jackson performs for the first time in nearly a decade at the #BBMAs | Watch Highlights

Janet Jackson is an undisputed pop icon. Coming from a family where music was the norm, she rose to prominence alongside her brother Michael Jackson and thrilled her fans for years on end.

However, she has not performed on TV in nearly a decade and last night at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, fittingly as she was awarded the Icon Award on the same night, she chose to perform.

She was introduced on stage by Bruno Mars and she went ahead to delight fans with a wonderful medley of her hit songs before finally receiving her award from Bruno.

Watch some highlights below:

Janet Jackson also surprisingly did the Akwaaba dance while performing, The dance was made popular by Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz & Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

1 Comments on #BBMAs: Janet Jackson’s first TV Performance in nearly 10 Years was LIT! | Watch Highlights
  • baby4u2 May 21, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    She could have chosen better selections. I was not impressed and have always been her fan. The outfit was so not it and then song selections where not her best hits. She could have made that stage explode with her song Control and a large amount of dancers just doing the same choreography everywhere. Gosh, i was just not happy with what she offered for someone I know can do much better.

    Salt n Pepa too, you guys. Everything was everywhere, you want to rap, please be coordinated. It’s already hard to catch all the words with the rapping, then you guys are all over the place.

    Do better.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija