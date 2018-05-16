Jhybo held by SARS officials for carrying a Rifle in a Photo

BellaNaija

Musician Jhybo has shared how he was held by an officer with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) along Oba Akran, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

The men had forcefully obtained his phone, he shared, and gone through his photos, where they found a photo of him carrying a gun.

He said he explained that the photo was of him on set while shooting a video, but the officer refused to let him go.

Yesternight I was held by Sars men, along “Oba Akran” after he forcefully checked my phone n found this pic.. he said “ I’m gona hold you cus u carrying Rifle n wearing khaki”.. I was like can u see I was on set shootin my m/video, yet he wunt allow me go….. senseless !!!

See the photo below:

Photo Credit: @Jhybo

