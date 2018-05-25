BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Here’s how People are reacting to Kanye West using controversial photo of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom for Pusha-T’s Album Cover

25.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Kanye West strikes more controversy using photo of Whitney Houston's bathroom for Pusha-T's Album Cover | Reactions

The internet is buzzing around Kanye West again after Pusha-T, one of the rappers under his G.O.O.D Music label revealed the artwork for his new album, Daytona.

The artwork is an edited photo of Whitney Houston‘s Atlanta bathroom from 2006 which shows drug paraphernalia spread across the counter.

According to Rap Up, Kanye West reportedly paid $85,000 for the photo making a last minute change to the Daytona artwork. As Pusha-T himself told Angie Martinez, “He changed my artwork at 1 a.m. ’cause he wasn’t feeling it.” He went on to say he loves it and did not want to pay for it at first but Kanye forked out the money from his own pocket.

See some reactions below:

What are your thoughts on this?

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija