Okorocha promotes all Government Workers as they ask for Payment of Full Salaries

02.05.2018

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has promoted all the workers in his state, Punch reports.

The governor revealed this during the 2018 Workers Day celebration on Tuesday at Heroes Square, Owerri.

Workers are dear to him, he said, and they are the engine room behind the government’s successes. He said:

I have therefore approved an automatic promotion for all workers of Imo State.

This automatic promotion means that if you are in Grade Level Eight, you are now in Grade Level Nine.

This is because since I became governor seven years ago, you have not been promoted.

Without you, the activities of government would be crippled. You are the engine room behind all our successes.

I thank you for your patience. You are so dear to me. I can even approve sleeping allowance for you.

The state’s trade union however urged the governor to approve the commencement of the payment of their full salaries.

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress Paul Akalazu spoke on behalf of the Organised Labour of the state. He said:

We call on the governor to direct the immediate restoration of 100 percent salary payment to all categories of workers as an appreciation of the sacrifices made by the workers during the economic recession.

5 Comments on Okorocha promotes all Government Workers as they ask for Payment of Full Salaries
  • Mrs chidukane May 2, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Fool. Sos that they can support your in law. Pay them their full salaries.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • felix shamaki May 2, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    he try,but make sure he fulfill his promise

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • True Talk May 2, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    In six years a worker is entitled to two promotions,three or one. depending on the level. as promotion is supposed to be every two years, three or four years. What a cheat he is giving one promotion in seven years.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • AngryNigerianyouth May 3, 2018 at 8:05 am

      You know this. He’s just trying to deceive himself. Idiot. By the way when will he start paying their full salaries? Useless man paying people that has been working for more than 20 years/ directors o, 70k. May God deliver Imo state.

      Love this! 3
    • larz May 3, 2018 at 9:22 am

      There in lies the problem . Promotion should be based on merit and not tenure of service.

      It is the same mentality that justifies old ppl being made senior in politics whilst younger people are told to wait their turn and serve their time.

      Love this! 5
