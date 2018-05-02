BellaNaija

CBN debunks reports of Fire Incident at its Head Office

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a statement following reports of fire incident at its headquarters in Abuja.

The statement, made available to NTA News, and signed by Isaac Okorafor, read:

Reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office building is on fire are false.

Passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building apparently mistook the exhaust for fire smoke.￼

The CBN maintains a total security system that triggers safety alarms in the presence of smoke and so all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust.

The affected generator has been rested and normal work has been uninterrupted, while the engineers are working to rectify the issues with the generator.

We hereby assure the general public that there has been no fire at our building.

  • Abi May 2, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    if what we saw in that video is exhaust smoke, then it means there is trouble in Nigeria.

    Love this! 9 Reply
