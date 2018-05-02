Buhari describes Obasanjo’s Letter as Insultive

President Muhammadu Buhari has in an interview described former president Olusegun Obasanjo letter to him as a “letter of insults,” Punch reports.

Obasanjo had written an open letter to the president, urging him to dump his ambitions for a second term in office.

Speaking in an interview with VOA, Buhari said he had asked Minister of Information Lai Mohammed not to reply the letter, but the minister insisted. He said:

We had two successful farming seasons, people went to farm and did very well, but no one is talking about that; only insults. That is why the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had to respond to the letter of insults released by Obasanjo. We spoke about it and I asked him not to respond but he refused and said he would just respond by stating the situation we met the country, where it is now and what has been done in-between and the monies we are getting.