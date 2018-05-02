“In the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has clarified his statement on Nigerian youths which he made while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum, The Cable reports.
President Buhari had said that most of the nation’s youth sit in their homes and do nothing, expecting free healthcare and education because Nigeria is an oil-producing nation.
The comment had quickly face backlash, Nigerians on social media trending the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths to highlight their achievements.
In an interview with VOA Hausa Service, however, the president has clarified what he was trying to say. He said:
You know Nigeria’s population is now between 180 and 190 million and 60 per cent of this population is youth that is 30 years down ward.
You know in the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts. If not because we had good harvests in the last two farming seasons, the situation would have deteriorated.
These youths even if they travel out of the north for greener pasture they hardly make it economically because what they earn as income cannot afford them to meet their basic needs or return home.
All these explanations I made, they refused to highlight them in their report and you know the media in Nigeria in most cases only do what they like.
I think the man is biased… Y is he directing this response to he northerners alone
Nepotic and tribalistic President of the Northern Nigeria…..very clannish and mediocre
He still does not understand that he has put Nigerian Citizens in bad light internationally.
He is still defending his insensitive, careless and false statement.
How can you even say northern youth are lazy?
Except he is referring to children of the northern elite group who we all know they do not work because of their fathers’ treasury loot but for the rest of the northern community they are a hard working lot.
Maybe not skilled for white collar jobs, but if our GOVERNMENT were not LAZY, maybe their strength in Agricultural work, physical labor works, local medicine etc could have been supported with policies that will enhance their skills and make it more rewarding just like is obtainable in those countries where he goes to yarn his dust.. Do the average youths in those nations work half as hard as Nigerian Youths do to have basic amenities provided for them by the state!!! For me I find it ridiculous and this is for me like an irresponsible father who does not provide food for his children simple says he does not because they are gluttons. It ridiculous and painful.
I work for a multinational and I hold a managerial position but despite knowing that I am one of the Small percentage of Nigerian working with basic standard of good practice, when I compare my work to my colleagues in SA, America, England and I know we work harder (not necessarily smarter though but we work harder) and our infrastructural deficiency even makes the hard working conditions even worse,
If our irresponsible finger point government were not lazy and understood its assignment to the people, by now we would have policies, financial grant, training etc to support mechanized famine, product preservation methods, better transport system and other infrastructural aids required to channel the so called lazy youth in the North aright.
Now to the main gist, I do not remember hearing Northern Youth in the statement he made it generally refereed to Nigerian Youth and I consider it a wicked statement to make considering the hardship that people go through in the name of working in this Country. It just shows that he is either oblivious of citizen plight or he is insensitive or he is surrounded by sycophants who mislead him.
I have also repeatedly queried his media aides, don’t they envisage possible scenarios at his international meetings he gets invited to and school him on appropriate approach so his mind set is even properly conditioned to answer these question? Don’t they encourage him to appropriately address issues of National concern to him; like if he had this concern all along and he is the most powerful man in this nation why has he not being expressing it to the Nation all along.
I believe despite not being citizens or even residents of America we always know what is paramount to each of their president’s mind and they always address and pursue it for all to know why are our leaders different? I am honestly tired of this crop of leaders we have in this nation and hope that soon this nightmare we experience in our governance system will be over.
Indeed it is time for a change. Lets all go out and vote responsibly next year. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!
Oniranu oshi.
Whose fault is it?
Have you all not been born to rule till independence ?
BTW the southerners that went to school do they have jobs?
Did you not give all the juicy
positions to your uneducated,(quoting you). Northerners?
My northern brothers are shrewd politicians, though. You gota to give it to them…. new appointments. Changing speeches more inclusiveness for now till election is won.
Smart politicians!
so we don’t like it when tribalism slaps us back ehn?