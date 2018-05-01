BellaNaija

Pastor Sam Adeyemi & Wife Nike Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary ❤️

01.05.2018

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre (DCC) Sam Adeyemi and his wife, Principal Consultant of Gabriel an Princess Limited Nike Adeyemi are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, May 1st 2018.

The couple, who are currently vacationing in the Carribean posted photos from their wedding ceremony 25 years ago, as well as shared sweet words for each other.

Sam Adeyemi said:

My dear Adenike Omoge,
It’s been 25 years of doing life together: of praying, playing, sharing, preaching, traveling, making babies, and changing the world together.
We began with dreams, hopes and a sure word from God. Here we are, blessed in every way, with beautiful children, loving relationships, and with the opportunity to affect many around the world with the love we have received through Christ.
One fact stands clear: my world would never have been the same without you. You are God chosen. You are super-beautiful in and out. You are God-fearing, humble, caring, charming, and very diligent.
As we begin another quarter-century, I pray for God to give us more wisdom, favour, health, increase, and more love for each other.
I love you to bits and it’s for eternity❤️????❤️ @nikeadeyemi
#happyanniversary
#May1st

Nike Adeyemi said:

25 years ago today, May 1st 1993 I said Yes, to my Sweetheart, grateful to be on this journey with you and no other.
Grateful to God for His mercies, for opportunities to walk in His wisdom, grow, walk, build and adventure together…
I love you forever @thesamadeyemi ?May we continue to grow in love, humility and wisdom. may our seed go further. .
.
.
.
Swipe ⬅️Thedifferenceisclear?
#gratitude#after25years#weddinganniversary#May1st
#mylover#mybobo#thankyoujesus
#samadeyemi#nikeadeyemi
#couple#besto#throwbacktuesday#marryyourfriend#familywellness
#beforeandafterpics

See photos and videos below:

See photos from their vacation below:

5 Comments on Pastor Sam Adeyemi & Wife Nike Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary ❤️
  • Ayo May 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Congratulations! Cheers to the next 25 year!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Chibaby May 1, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Instablog and co will not see this one to post oh. If they were getting divorced now, all the media houses will carry it. Congratulations Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi ! You are an inspiration! But for real, we need more positive news on marriage. Not everytime, sad news.

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • jokobaba May 1, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Congrats to the Adeyemis!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Tosin May 1, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    photos of laive! too cute.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Wonder May 3, 2018 at 9:37 am

    These are real couple goals. Very honest and intentional in building their love. May God keep them always.

    Love this! 24 Reply
