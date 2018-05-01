BellaNaija

Happy #WorkersDay BN Fam! Y'all Deserve Accolades… & "Assurance"

01.05.2018

Happy Workers’ Day to our lovely BellaNaijarians!

We celebrate you today. No matter the tools you use, we appreciate you. You’ve paid your dues, and you deserve some accolades! Or is it assurance you want?

  • Marsala May 1, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Happy Workers Day Y’all; Keep up the grind. we go Hammer till eternity!

    PS: Yo, I hope Charles Okocha is getting some huge pay for this “You deserve some Accolades” trend. It’s a WIN!!!

    Love this! 42 Reply
