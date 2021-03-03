You Need to See Davido’s Performance of “Assurance” & “Jowo” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Afrobeat star, Davido graced the screens of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and he came, performed, and delivered.

Davido had initially announced he would appear on the American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. On the show, the award-winning singer performed his 2019 hit track, “Assurance“, off “A Good Time” album, and 2020 track “Jowo“, off “A Better Time” album.

Watch the electrifying performance below: