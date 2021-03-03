You Need to See Davido’s Performance of “Assurance” & “Jowo” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Connect with us

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

Afrobeat star, Davido graced the screens of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and he came, performed, and delivered.

Davido had initially announced he would appear on the American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. On the show, the award-winning singer performed his 2019 hit track, “Assurance“, off “A Good Time” album, and 2020 track “Jowo“, off “A Better Time” album.

Watch the electrifying performance below:

