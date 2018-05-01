Nigeria’s Future is Inside us, not Ahead of Us: WATCH Presidential Aspirant Fela Durotoye’s Speech at #ThePlatformNG

2019 Presidential aspirant Fela Durotoye, the CEO of Gemstone Group gave a presentation on The Platform, an annual politics and governance forum organised by Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos.
People deserve more than accolades, they need assurance, he said.
He said he looks forward to a Nigeria where all will be joyfully employed, adding that citizens must come together to build the nation of our desire.
Nigeria’s future is not ahead of us, he said, adding that it is inside us.
Watch the videos below:
A play on two “trending” words. Nice! Btw, Bella Naija, biko listen to your followers and readers; PLEASE pay more attention to your posts and edits. I mean, there is a clear gaffe in this post. The headline reads “Nigeria’s Future IN Inside Us”. In kwa? Come on now. Even a 5 year old can tell that it’s an error. What is happening? Are you guys in a rush to post or break news that you don’t check for grammatical and most recently, pictorial errors? Smh!