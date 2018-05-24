Football Legend Ronaldinho to Marry 2 Women at the Same Time

Brazil footballer Ronaldinho is set to marry 2 women at once!
According to Mirror, the 38-year-old snakebite king has been living harmoniously with his 2 fiancees, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza, and they are set to wed in August.
He reportedly proposed to the pair January last year, giving them both engagement rings.
His relationship with Beatriz is said to have started in August, but the one with Priscilla is said to have begun a long time before that.
Both women reportedly receive an allowance of £1,500 and get the exact same presents from him.
The wedding is expected to be a private ceremony which will take place in his mansion in Santa Monica in Rio de Janeiro.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Oshikoshi. Oluwa fun awon Obinrin wonyi ni ogbon ati igbagbo. I wish one of then had the faith and audacity to know her own husband can find her and she can make 3000.00pounds on her own. How much is 1,500.
Anne. Well said. Sometimes women are their own problems.
what is the meaning of your rant Anne??? if Dangote want you won’t you run like a dog that sees bone.
Wife material….SPEAK FOR YOURSELF..
“If Dangote want you…..” buhahqhqaaa!!!!!! This is the funniest yet SADDEST thing i ever read.
“Dog to bone” IMAGINE.
AH WOMANHOOD HAS SUFFERED O!
smh….. Uwa mmebi
The beginning of the end for him. Soon he will say he’s filing for bankruptcy
What a disgrace well, its not the first time its happening, our nigerian men do it alot . No matter how many conferences we hold for women ehh a woman that is dumb is dumb. He is going to indpire more dumb people
what is wrong in marrying two wives?????????? if he has the means the to provide for them and he does that is why they both agreed to marry him. would you rather be a side chick to married man or a second wife???? Sade Okoya is not even second and she is living a good life which of most of you envy.. Don’t come for me cos I am happily and beautifully married, To each its own, what rock your boat might not rock mine.
Wifematerial, if you’re a woman, may your husband bring home another wife.
Wife material….why you dey vex? Some of us know our worth. We cant be bought. What does Shade Okoye have to do with us? When did we tell you we want her life loooooooool . It is HERS to live. We dont want. Thank you.
“Would you rather be a side chick to a married man or a second wife?” You asked
I would rather be SINGLE FOR LIFE than be one of these two things. GOD FORBID. As if you havent heard of people happily married to one spouse and enjoying only themselves. Only low self esteeem would make a woman believe she cant have this.
Woman you are valued, dont shortchange yourself.
@ cocoa, you are the bomb. you just echoed my thoughts
@Cocoa thank you so much for saying it all.
I’ll reserve the barrage of insults I was about to unleash!!!!
The audacity!!! Not every woman can be bought!!!!
Not every woman thinks MONEY is the FOUNDATION of a good and happy marriage!!!!
Quite a number of women know and recognise their WORTH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
IGNORANCE ON RAMPAGE!!!!!!