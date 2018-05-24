Football Legend Ronaldinho to Marry 2 Women at the Same Time

Brazil footballer Ronaldinho is set to marry 2 women at once!

According to Mirror, the 38-year-old snakebite king has been living harmoniously with his 2 fiancees, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza, and they are set to wed in August.

He reportedly proposed to the pair January last year, giving them both engagement rings.

His relationship with Beatriz is said to have started in August, but the one with Priscilla is said to have begun a long time before that.

Both women reportedly receive an allowance of £1,500 and get the exact same presents from him.

The wedding is expected to be a private ceremony which will take place in his mansion in Santa Monica in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo Credit: Getty Images