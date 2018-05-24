16 Women accuse Morgan Freeman of Sexual Harassment & Inappropriate Behaviour

16 women have spoken to CNN, accusing Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Exactly half of the women have accused the movie star of sexual harassment, while others described what they termed “inappropriate behaviour.

The accusations range from unwanted comments to unwanted touching and him trying to lift a woman’s skirt up.

A young production assistant who worked with him on the comedy “Going in Style” told CNN the actor “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

He would try to lift it, she said, and she would move away. This would repeat itself, she said, until his co-star Alan Arkin asked that he stopped. She said: “Alan made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

A senior member of the production staff of the movie “Now You See Me” also reported that she was sexually harassed by the actor. She said:

He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.

A CNN reporter Chloe Melas also reported stories of inappropriate behaviour.

She had been 6 months pregnant when she interviewed him at a press junket for “Going in Style,” and in a room full of people, in front of his co-stars, he shook her hand, looked her up and down, and telling her in more than once, in different variations: “I wish I was there.”

He also told her “You are ripe.”

You can read the full story on CNN.

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images