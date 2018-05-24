16 Women accuse Morgan Freeman of Sexual Harassment & Inappropriate Behaviour

16 women have spoken to CNN, accusing Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.
Exactly half of the women have accused the movie star of sexual harassment, while others described what they termed “inappropriate behaviour.
The accusations range from unwanted comments to unwanted touching and him trying to lift a woman’s skirt up.
A young production assistant who worked with him on the comedy “Going in Style” told CNN the actor “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”
He would try to lift it, she said, and she would move away. This would repeat itself, she said, until his co-star Alan Arkin asked that he stopped. She said: “Alan made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”
A senior member of the production staff of the movie “Now You See Me” also reported that she was sexually harassed by the actor. She said:
He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.
A CNN reporter Chloe Melas also reported stories of inappropriate behaviour.
She had been 6 months pregnant when she interviewed him at a press junket for “Going in Style,” and in a room full of people, in front of his co-stars, he shook her hand, looked her up and down, and telling her in more than once, in different variations: “I wish I was there.”
He also told her “You are ripe.”
You can read the full story on CNN.
Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
GOD, not you too!!! Sigh….
na wa. First it was bill cosby now, its this one.
God have mercy.
Oh no! Not him please….I’m all about speaking your truth but the way Hollywood is making this whole calling out movement lose credibility is really disappointing.
Wasn’t he the one who had a relationship with his late step granddaughter and didn’t he groom her?
they have come again! I thought the season was over..
See ehn this me too movement must sha affect everybody last last, including women! Entertainers usually think they are invisible. If nothing is gonna be done about Donald Trump, where is the justice in this? Not my Morgan.🤦🏽♀️
When are we coming for women for inappropriate behaviour too bikonu?
Please start o…..before people start saying we are making this up. Every human needs to learn consent.
Look you guys…we may like thier talents…but it doesnt make them exempt from bad behaviour.
Dont comment on my body, don’t touch me……its NOT HARD TO FOLLOW THIS RULE.
And yes if there are women misbehaving like this they should equally be reprimanded.
But lets be honest how many times have you see women touching a man inappropraitely and making lurid comments….statistics shows its MOSTLY men,
I am not excusing Morgan’s bad behaviour but are you telling me that the white veterans like Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis and co have NEVER done anything “sexually inappropriate”? Why are the black legends being targeted?
If their hands are clean, they’ll have nothing to fear.
Last i checked HARVEY WEINSTEIN is a WHITE man.
Race shouldnt even be an issue here. You cross the line ….i dont care if youre black like me,,,if you like be my brother sef….Own up and seek forgiveness (Morgan Freeman has now apologised).
If no one has come out to accuse Tom Cruise and Bruce Willis then they are innocent till further notice.