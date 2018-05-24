ThrowbackThursday: Can you Guess who these Stars are?

Even the biggest stars of today were once just random people like anyone else, taking and sharing embarrassing photos of themselves on their Facebook.
From peace signs to glasses that seem to have made a comeback, can you guess who these stars are?
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
24.05.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 5 Comments
Even the biggest stars of today were once just random people like anyone else, taking and sharing embarrassing photos of themselves on their Facebook.
From peace signs to glasses that seem to have made a comeback, can you guess who these stars are?
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
The lady is Ufuoma. Mcdermot
I don’t so.. her signature mole isn’t there.. I think it’s Niyola.. I stand corrected though.
1. Bad Guy Falz
2. Femi Adebayo oko Maimunoh
3. don’t know
That’s not Ufuoma. Onyi said it. #SignatureMole
Those half sunglasses are now back in fashion.