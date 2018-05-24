BellaNaija

#ThrowbackThursday: Can you Guess who these Stars are?

24.05.2018

#ThrowbackThursday: Can you Guess who these Stars are? | BellaNaijaEven the biggest stars of today were once just random people like anyone else, taking and sharing embarrassing photos of themselves on their Facebook.

From peace signs to glasses that seem to have made a comeback, can you guess who these stars are?

5 Comments
  • Kosi May 24, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    The lady is Ufuoma. Mcdermot

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Onyinyechukwu May 24, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      I don’t so.. her signature mole isn’t there.. I think it’s Niyola.. I stand corrected though.

      Love this! 8
  • Iyi May 24, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    1. Bad Guy Falz
    2. Femi Adebayo oko Maimunoh
    3. don’t know

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Adamazi May 24, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    That’s not Ufuoma. Onyi said it. #SignatureMole

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anon May 24, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Those half sunglasses are now back in fashion.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

