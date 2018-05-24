BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Amnesty International report reveals Rape & Starvation in IDP Camps

24.05.2018 at By 3 Comments

Amnesty International report reveals Rape & Starvation in IDP Camps | BellaNaijaAmnesty International (AI) has released a report claiming security forces are raping the women and girls in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country, Premium Times reports.

The report, titled “They Betrayed Us,” was released on Thursday in Abuja, and it says husbands are separated from their wives in the camps, with the women kept in “satellite camps” where they are sexually exploited, sometimes in exchange for food.

A 20-year-old woman who spoke to AI explained her situation. She said:

They will give you food but they will come back around 5pm or 6pm and they will tell you to come with them… One [civilian JTF] man came and brought food to me.

The next day he said I should take water from his place [and I went]. He then closed the tent door behind me and raped me. He said I gave you these things, if you want them we have to be husband and wife.

People are also being starved to death, the report claimed, with hundreds, maybe thousands, said to have died in Bama Hospital Camp.

A. D. Gbadebo, a brigadier-general who spoke to The Cable, refused to comment on the issues raised but blamed the challenge experienced in the camps as a result of a communication gap between the security forces and the IDPs. He said:

There is usually the problem of lack of proper channel of communication

3 Comments on Amnesty International report reveals Rape & Starvation in IDP Camps
  • Mrs chidukane May 24, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Are you surprised? When you see bags donated by UNICEF being sold in the market. There’s no accountability anywhere. Its a mess. Where there is no justice, don’t expect any order.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • jumowalle May 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    These are broken people, they just don’t posses the words to express it!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Aare farmland May 25, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Depressing from Abba Kyari, Monguno and Kingibe’s home state, while their presidential benefactor is busy throwing weak shades.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija