Former IG Musiliu Smith appointed Head of Police Service Commission by Buhari

24.05.2018 at By 6 Comments

Former IG Musiliu Smith appointed Head of Police Service Commission by Buhari | BellaNaijaMusiliu Smith, a former Inspector General of Police, has been appointed as the head of the Police Service Commission (PSC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Cable reports.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, had read during the Thursday plenary a letter written by the president seeking to have Smith’s and 3 others’ nomination confirmed.

72-year-old Smith retired from active service of the Nigeria Police Force as IGP in 2002.

The 3 other people were: Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner), north-east; Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner), north-west; Mohammed Najatu (member) north-west.

The letter read:

In compliance with the provisions of section 153 (1) and 154(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federral Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the underlisted names as the chairman and members of Police Service Commission (PSC). I attach here, with their CVs.

In anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointments by the distinguished senators, please accept, Mr Senate president, the assurance of my highest consideration.

6 Comments on Former IG Musiliu Smith appointed Head of Police Service Commission by Buhari
  • I’mJustSayn’ May 24, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Can he read?

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • Comment May 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Lol…yes he can he’s a very learned graduate…

      Love this! 3
  • Anon May 24, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Mike Okiro was sacked and his job was given to another OAP? Old Boys Club still helping out its “members!”

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Shao May 24, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      He wasn’t sacked. His 6 years tenure ended. Pls be informed. Nigerians and their assumptions and misinformations.

      Love this! 3
    • Anon May 25, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      Child/guardian/stan of Oikiro, you should have stopped at your first sentence.

      !) You need more arithmetic in your life. How is it 6 years when he was appointed in 2013? How does that add up to 6 years. BTW, his tenure was extended after it expired in December 2017 and he was just doing overtime, so again where does the 6 years come in?
      2) You need more comprehension in your life. A question mark indicates an interrogative sentence and not an assumption and/or misinformation.

      Love this! 1
  • Mrs chidukane May 25, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Someone that retired 16years ago? Odiegwu.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

