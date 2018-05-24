Former IG Musiliu Smith appointed Head of Police Service Commission by Buhari

Musiliu Smith, a former Inspector General of Police, has been appointed as the head of the Police Service Commission (PSC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Cable reports.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, had read during the Thursday plenary a letter written by the president seeking to have Smith’s and 3 others’ nomination confirmed.

72-year-old Smith retired from active service of the Nigeria Police Force as IGP in 2002.

The 3 other people were: Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner), north-east; Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner), north-west; Mohammed Najatu (member) north-west.

The letter read:

In compliance with the provisions of section 153 (1) and 154(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federral Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the underlisted names as the chairman and members of Police Service Commission (PSC). I attach here, with their CVs. In anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointments by the distinguished senators, please accept, Mr Senate president, the assurance of my highest consideration.