Saraki says IGP Idris is trying to Implicate him in Kwara Suspects' Trial

Senate President Bukola Saraki has claimed that the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has plans to implicate him in a crime, Punch reports.

Saraki said this during Wednesday’s plenary, adding this was based on information passed to him by the state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The governor had informed him that the suspects from an ongoing information had been moved from Kwara State to Abuja on the orders of the IG, he said.

His claim led to the Senate granting an investigation into the matter.

Other senators during the plenary shared their own stories, discussing harassment and intimidation they face during the current administration.

They concluded that they send a delegation, led by Saraki, to President Muhammadu Buhari to report these stories.

