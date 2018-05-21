Soludo proposes 5 Vice Presidents & 6 Years Single Term for Presidents in Nigeria

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo has proposed a single term of 6 years for future Nigeria presidents, The Cable reports.

Soludo made the proposal while speaking at the South-East summit on restructuring in Awka, Anambra State.

He added a proposal of 5 vice-presidents, one for each geo-political zone in the country. He said:

The tenure of office of the president shall be a single term of six years. There shall be five vice presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The Igbo, he said, seek a constitutional conference “where the people of Nigeria will agree on a new, truly, federal constitution.” He said:

A constituent assembly should be constituted to agree on a new constitution for a new Nigeria. Such a constitution, the People’s constitution should be approved by the people of Nigeria through a referendum to give it legitimacy and validity.