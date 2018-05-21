Soludo proposes 5 Vice Presidents & 6 Years Single Term for Presidents in Nigeria

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo has proposed a single term of 6 years for future Nigeria presidents, The Cable reports.
Soludo made the proposal while speaking at the South-East summit on restructuring in Awka, Anambra State.
He added a proposal of 5 vice-presidents, one for each geo-political zone in the country. He said:
The tenure of office of the president shall be a single term of six years. There shall be five vice presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.
The Igbo, he said, seek a constitutional conference “where the people of Nigeria will agree on a new, truly, federal constitution.” He said:
A constituent assembly should be constituted to agree on a new constitution for a new Nigeria.
Such a constitution, the People’s constitution should be approved by the people of Nigeria through a referendum to give it legitimacy and validity.
Nonsense! Just more offices for the political elite to share amongst themselves, and, given the paraphernalia of office and officialdom that Nigerian political officeholders love to indulge themselves with (cars, outriders, security, ADCs, SSS, official quarters, special advisers and assistants, estacode, etc.), more of the budget wasted on taking care of themselves instead of investing in infrastructure and other capital projects.
Furthermore, the office of Vice-President (literally amheartbeat away from the President) should have the entire nation as its primary constituency rather than effectively representing only a particular part of the country. Unfortunately, this Chop-I-Chop mentality and system of governance (which often merely leads us to emphasize our differences to garner patronage) is the reason that we have a constitutional mandated minimum of 37 cabinet members, while a much bigger and much wealthier US presently have only a 15-person cabinet.
This is an academic proposal. Soludo theory is manifestation of usual elite manipulation of rational thinking in Nigeria.
The cost of running his idea of restructuring is not only crazy but nonsensical. It is better to have six independent states than what he has suggested.
Let each region go their ways similar to what India did in the past. Each region can develop her resources and full potential in following republics
Oduduwa Republic
Biafra Republic
Fulani Republic
Hausa Republic
Niger Delta Republic
Niger Benue Republic
Whatever happened to that conference they had during Jonathan’s administration?
I like different ideas. It will be nice to have a debate with different positions on how to drive this big boil called Nigeria into the 21st century.
Vice presidents have been useless so far as I’m concerned. Will they be elected by the people or by the whims and caprices of the ‘party who won’? Nigerian leaders have been total failures in the simple task of electing the right people with the right qualifications into positions that are strategic to our development.
I’m leaning to what Sowore is proposing. The Nigerian Senate should be banned for life.
To hell with him and his proposal. The uneducated and educated ones always looking for ways to continue to enrich themsleves one way or the other.
They don’t care about the masses.
We need proposals that will empower, enrich the masses, not the rich and these politicians.