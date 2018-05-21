SGF Boss Mustapha launches N64m Website to “bring governance to the people”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha has launched a new website which he said aims to “bring governance to the people,” The Cable reports.
He revealed that the website, for which the Federal Government had allocated N65 million in 2017, had cost N64 million.
The N64 million included the cost of procuring laptops, training & consultancy fees, he added.
It also included the training of 50 officers who will facilitate timely updates and ensure “very robust content management system, procurement of laptops as well as consultancy services.” He said:
There was a contract in 2017. The figure in public domain. It is about N64m including procurement of laptops, training, consultancy services.
The website will “bring governance to the people,” he continued, and “add value” with its provision of information.
@efcc you will not do anything about this oo. 64 million for website. I am a tech entrepreneur and I didn’t even spend up to that. How much is laptop even lets say it’s mac that the bought for the 50 officers, cost of paying a developer, .ng domain that costs just 12,000 Naira, hosting fee, SSL security and cloud hosting if even the did that can never be upto 3 million Naira.
You know ehn,the funny thing is that this man probably believes that websites cost that much. You know how all these old people that don’t know anything about technology can be easily deceived. His aides may tell him it is even cheap and the price is right. If not,what will give him the boldness to come and tell is this crap?
Stop poetry mentality estimation of website projects, I am a programmer myself, If website project could be prised that high, you should be existed as a professional, web portal do cost even far more than what you quoted, the real issue here is that it might not be this very type they are presenting to us,
@Jude, are you really a programmer? Be honest.
How long will these old men take us for fools? Is it this terrible bootstrap template site that is costing that amount?
Someone should let EFCC know.
This is corruption in Buhari’s government.
Why not allow your good work speak for itself? You don’t need to spend the money that’s not available to spite people.
Sai baba…una well done.And must we beg for the website address ?
@Mrs chidukane website cost that much and far higher, but not the type this clown are presenting. Go ask Facebook or CNN how much dey pay for hosting alone monthly?
@jude I understand were you are coming from but haba now for 64 million Naira. I am a programmer and I don’t even like it when people down prize me for website design but have you visited the site. The site is just as basic. No SSL security, some tabs are not even working, the used a bootstrap template in designing it. Am not even sure there is a cloud hosting service on the site. The site is just as basic for just 65 million. Them Facebook and CNN sites that you gave as example if you go to these websites, the functionality and features are worth the money. See this is price inflation. If you don’t have connection and bid for the contract to develop this website, this same people will be the one telling you that it is very expensive but because it is handled by one of there companies the won’t try to justify the quotation. It will shock you to know that the person that the awarded the contract to will not be a core IT company. All the company does is get the contract and then give it to a normal IT programmer/website designer to design. Pay the website designer penut and then pocket the rest/share it among themselves. Percentage each for everyone that lobbeyed in getting the contract. Simple . If my company get this get job omo na to enjoy till month end oo. Sho