If You’re a Fully Vaccinated Traveller Arriving Nigeria, You’ll No Longer Need to take the PCR COVID-19 Test

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that effective Monday, April 4, 2022, fully vaccinated passengers arriving Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

This was disclosed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

What this means is that from April 4, 2022, if you’re coming to Nigeria and are fully vaccinated, you’d not be required to do a COVID-19 test, however, a rapid antigen test will be administered within the airport arrival hall, for free.

Mustapha however added that passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, will have to take the COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and Day 7 test on arrival. Such passengers will also have to pay for their PCR tests through the federal government’s travel platform.