Inside the Newly Commissioned Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The new international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport was commissioned today, March 22, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari said that the facility is 56,000 square meters in size, has 66 check-in desks, and can accommodate 14 million passengers each year.

The new terminal has a filtered conveyor belt, seven jet bridges, ten ultra-modern cooling systems, heat extraction in the baggage hall, adequate space for duty-free stores and banks, children’s recreational facilities, and a 22-room hotel for stop-overs, among other features.

See the photos below to see what it looks like.

Photo Credit: @lagosairport

