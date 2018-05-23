Super Eagles continue World Cup warm up with 2-3 defeat against Spanish club Atletico Madrid

Nigeria’s senior football team, the Super Eagles this evening locked horns with Spanish top tier football club, Atletico Madrid in Uyo for the GoTV MAX cup.

Nigeria’s Kelechi Nwakali opened the scoring in the 32nd minute but the lead did not last long. Atletico’s Angel Correa equalized for his team almost immediately in the 33rd minute.

Atletico and Spain legend Fernando Torres playing his last game for the club put his team ahead early in the second half before Usman Mohammed equalized for the Super Eagles with a terrific solo effort.

Atletico however had the last say in the game as Borja‘s late goal in the 85th minute ensured the game ended 2-3 in favor of the visitors.

