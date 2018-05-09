Tekno is Owing Us – Music Duo Danfo Drivers on Singer’s “Jogodo” Single

Music duo Danfo Drivers (Mad Melon and Mountain Black) have called out Tekno for using the melody and beat in their song “Kpolongo” in his latest track “Jogodo” without discussing it with them first.
The duo said:
Tekno dey make us vex and if I catch am e no go like me… you just come dey carry person music dey go dey sing. Why Tekno go do that kind thing? E no good. If you wan do something, you go call the people wey get the song… we’ll now plan and do it.
Tekno dey owe us money o, if I catch am Tekno no go like me oh. Because I dey vex.
God save am because we no dey Lagos, now wey we don enter Lagos, na because of Tekno we don come here… if I catch am…”
Meanwhile, Jogodo is the title of a 2005 track by Professor Linkin.
Tekno is yet to speak on the issue.
Watch the video below:
Music duo #DanfoDrivers (Mad Melon and Mountain Black) have called out #Tekno for using the melody and beat in their song "Kpolongo" in his latest track "Jogodo" without discussing it with them first. Meanwhile, Jogodo is the title of a 2005 track by #ProfessorLinkin #Tekno is yet to speak on the issue. Video: @wazobiamax @kabuchimichaels #BellaNaija bellanaija.com
When I heard Tekno’s song, I was like ‘this one want to come and go and spoil better old skool song now’ sigh! (although I think his version is also growing on me, not sure.)
The nerve most of these Nigerian artiste have. Do they even know what intellectual property is?
He better be ready to cough up a percentage of whatever that songs earn him to them or they should be ready to drag his asss* to court.
No need for agbero movement uncles, we have moved past that. Just take him to court if he is not ready to reach out and settle.
Exactly. No need for agbero moves. Tekno owes you guys money as you rightfully said. He better run you your check or you settle in court..
well done Sonia. nice one. uve said it all. artists are calling on the government to protect our craft, it’s been a war we’ve been fighting n it’s the same artist who steal other’s. hypocrites!! ain’t got no beef with T-no tho, do what you got to do to CHOP!! #onelove #makewenospoilwetinwedeyfightfor #properconsentbeforesampling #nobetodayyankeedondeysample #nokendrickalbumweyenosample #butdempayroyalties #onelove #peace
well done Sonia. nice one. uve said it all. artists are calling on the government to protect our craft, it’s been a war we’ve been fighting n it’s the same artist who steal other’s. hypocrites!! ain’t got no beef with T-no tho, do what you got to do to CHOP!! #onelove #makewenospoilwetinwedeyfightfor #properconsentbeforesampling #nobetodayyankeedondeysample #nokendrickalbumweyenosample #butdempayroyalties #onelove #peace