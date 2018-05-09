BellaNaija

Kenyan LGBT Movie ‘Rafiki’ is making History at Cannes Festival! Wanuri Kahiu, Samantha Mugatsia & Sheila Munyiva spotted in France

09.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

Actresses Sheila Munyiva and Samantha Mugatsia

Kenyan movie ‘Rafiki’ is set to make history at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival.

After being announced as the first Kenyan movie to debut at the festival, director of the movie Wanuri Kahiu as well as lead actresses Samantha Mugatsia and Sheila Munyiva have been spotted at the photocall for ‘Rafiki’ during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

The movie, which has now been banned in Kenya, follows Kena and Ziki who, despite the political rivalry between their families, resist and remain close friends, supporting each other to pursue their dreams in a conservative society. When love blossoms between them, the two girls are forced to choose between happiness and safety.

Wanuri says the film was inspired by the 2007 Caine Prize winner, Monica Arac de Nyeko‘s Jambula Tree, which chronicled a story of two girls in love in Uganda.

See photos from the photocall below.

Director Wanuri Kahiu

Director Wanuri Kahiu

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain | John Phillips | Emma McIntyre

1 Comments on Kenyan LGBT Movie 'Rafiki' is making History at Cannes Festival! Wanuri Kahiu, Samantha Mugatsia & Sheila Munyiva spotted in France

