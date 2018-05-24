BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Awilo, touchdown London for Wizkid’s Afrorepublik Festival

24.05.2018

The Afrorepublik Festival in London, which is being organized by Wizkid and his team, is just a few days away and the major acts are all trooping in already.

Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry, Adekunle Gold, L.A.X and even legendary Congolese musician Awilo Longomba are all in London.

They also all took time out to celebrate with Mr Eazi on the release party for his latest single, London Town which features UK rapper Giggs.

The indoor festival at the O2 in London is set to be one of a kind as tickets have been sold out already in anticipation.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @michaeltubescreations

7 Comments on Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Awilo, touchdown London for Wizkid's Afrorepublik Festival
  • Anon May 24, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    BN are you now going to say Wizkid’s Nike get up is fake?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • A.U May 24, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    N9ja are big on the YaGa

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Nkechi May 24, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    See tiwa’s real face.hmm

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • bukos May 24, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    @Nkechi whats wrong with her face ?Yimu!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • omomo May 24, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    some nigerians are label slaves no matter how ugly

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Evans Scott May 25, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Starboy, the sky is Ur limit… God bless u I’m ur number one fan, after 2BABA na you.😍🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Bee May 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I’m so angry now. I think this is the concert I should have paid for not banky’s own .

    Love this! 0 Reply
  

