Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Awilo, touchdown London for Wizkid’s Afrorepublik Festival

The Afrorepublik Festival in London, which is being organized by Wizkid and his team, is just a few days away and the major acts are all trooping in already.
Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry, Adekunle Gold, L.A.X and even legendary Congolese musician Awilo Longomba are all in London.
They also all took time out to celebrate with Mr Eazi on the release party for his latest single, London Town which features UK rapper Giggs.
The indoor festival at the O2 in London is set to be one of a kind as tickets have been sold out already in anticipation.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @michaeltubescreations
BN are you now going to say Wizkid’s Nike get up is fake?
N9ja are big on the YaGa
See tiwa’s real face.hmm
@Nkechi whats wrong with her face ?Yimu!!!
some nigerians are label slaves no matter how ugly
Starboy, the sky is Ur limit… God bless u I’m ur number one fan, after 2BABA na you.😍🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧
I’m so angry now. I think this is the concert I should have paid for not banky’s own .