WATCH The Skales Interview That’s Got People Talking

Nigerian singer Skales has been in the new today for walking out of an interview with a NET.ng interviewer named Victor Okpala after the latter seemed to imply that his hit track Booty Language was not a “genius piece of art“.
In an article written by Victor to explain the circumstances surrounding the interview, he explains that he became a fan of Skales from when he used to rap and cannot understand why he made the switch to more commercially inclined tracks like Booty Language.
In the video, Skales can be visibly seen getting angry and demanding that the interview not be published before walking off the cameras.
Mixed reactions have trailed the video with some people of the opinion that the interviewer overstepped his bounds while others seems to think Skales should have handled the issue in a more diplomatic manner. What do you think?
This Victor akpala guy is just koalas a. He is wacky. Does not know how to conduct interview.he should be sacked.nonsense
I don see who Azuka better pass. This interviewer lacks dept…
This Victor bobo is a big failure…..arguing back and forth with the guest. Poor intonations and pronunciations. Just so many things wrong…..tone when talking is poor. This guy really should quit while he’s at it. Why Skales honored this interview in the first place beats me. Skales himself was quite over his own head. Feels bigger than he is. This whole interview seems like a secondary school hostel argument. Bleh
This Victor guy is such a fool.
Skales try sha, wow this was an argument not an interview. It was entertaining to me because I like arguments but chai this Victor guy is something else. I for don waka commot finish since.
Boy—- This interviewer is annoying! seems as though he was paid to ridicule the musician.
Majority of Nigerian entertainment journalists, tv presenters etc have no clue what they are doing. How can someone even say Skales should have handled it like a professional. How? Was Victor professional? Net NG should throw this boy away.
This guy should look for another carreer. He didn’t even give breathing space for Skales to talk. Like TF! Someone like Timaya would have divided him into four.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Omo, you wicked o… na dat timaya part naim get me. Iyen deep gan. LOL
This interviewer is a pant! How can you tell somene that their work is not genius. He was so unprofessional…
What an Ass. How can you ambush someone like that? Very poor interview. In trying to trip up Skales he just revealed his ignorance.
He and Azuka are in the same league, cut from the very same cloth.
My goodness!!!! Interviewer, Skales was right. He was even patient enough to have a conversation with this guy! Skales, your patience is plenty. The interviewer was unprofessional.
This interviewer is so unprofessional …a an d annoying
I bet this Victor guy can’t even try this with them Davido or Burna Boy. Com’on it was supposed to be an interview, not a place to argue.
Scale needs a reality check because he actually believes he is more relevant than he really is
But that journalist is a joke! How do you invite an artiste for an interview and tell him his song is not a classic? Is he mad? He should take classes in journalism. the point of an interview is to make the guest feel comfortable and welcome enough to open up and not attack him. When other artistes watch this does he think they will be willing to honour his interviews? He is not even articulate sef. if I were scales I will sue him for even releasing this
What kind of yeye “interviewer” is this? Olodo behaviour
Was this an interview or a fight / argument? This Skales sef sabi argue, the interviewer too was just riling him up.