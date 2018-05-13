WATCH The Skales Interview That’s Got People Talking

Nigerian singer Skales has been in the new today for walking out of an interview with a NET.ng interviewer named Victor Okpala after the latter seemed to imply that his hit track Booty Language was not a “genius piece of art“.

In an article written by Victor to explain the circumstances surrounding the interview, he explains that he became a fan of Skales from when he used to rap and cannot understand why he made the switch to more commercially inclined tracks like Booty Language.

In the video, Skales can be visibly seen getting angry and demanding that the interview not be published before walking off the cameras.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video with some people of the opinion that the interviewer overstepped his bounds while others seems to think Skales should have handled the issue in a more diplomatic manner. What do you think?

Watch the video below:

A post shared by Victor Okpala (@iamvictorokpala) on May 12, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

Watch the full interview below:



