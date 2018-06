American Rapper Kanye West dropped his latest album Ye this morning but before that, he and his wife Kim Kardashian had hosted a bonfire listening party with close friends and a hundred lucky fans.

The stars present at the venue include Scott Disick, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi, Desiigner, Nas, Big Sean, former manager Scooter Braun, Dame Dash and Chris Rock.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @yesjulz/@teamkanyedaily