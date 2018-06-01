AKA is throwing shade at a certain “Ex” with New Single “Beyonce” | Listen on BN

BellaNaija

AKA is throwing shades at a certain "Ex" with New Single "Beyonce" | Listen on BN

As he counts down to the release of his new album titled Touch My Blood, South African rapper AKA has released two new singles off the project titled Beyonce and Amen.

The lines in the Beyonce track has however attracted fans who believe he was referring to his immediate ex-girlfriend, Bonang Matheba with the lyrics of the song.

The song had lines like “How you gonna be my fiance living like Rihanna, thinking you Beyonce and “When I left my baby mama I thought you will be my soulmate – you was a bomb bae“.

The track was perceived as referring to Bonang because both she and Beyonce go by the nickname Queen B.

  • Mamamia June 1, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    AkA you are childish sha, plus, live Rihanna out of this, I think you diss was targeted more at Rihanna than your Bonang. Karma is what it is. Enjoy the bed you laid with your own hands.

    Love this! 2 Reply
