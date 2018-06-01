BellaNaija

Mayorkun to hold "Mayor Of Lagos" Concert in 3 Nigerian Cities

Fresh from winning the Next Rated award at the just concluded Headies Awards Show, DMW superstar Mayorkun is set to headline shows in three major Nigerian cities; Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan.

The singer who just rounded up his tour of the USA also plans to release his debut album in the final quarter of 2018.

He wrote on his Instagram page;

Thought about this and we been planning for a while! It’s go time.. We bringing the tour home.. I ll be headlining 3 concerts myself across Nigeria this year. Ibadan, Abuja & then Lagos!
First show on the 21st of July at The Palms (shoprite) in Ibadan, another one at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Aug 11th & then Lagos ll feel the heat on Dec 14th at the Balmoral Events Center (Federal Palace)
Tickets out on sale next week!

Photo Credit: @iammayorkun

